Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Swindon boss Ben Garner has decisions to make ahead of Rochdale’s visit

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 6.00pm
Swindon boss Ben Garner has selection dilemmas ahead of the visit of Rochdale (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Swindon boss Ben Garner has selection dilemmas ahead of the visit of Rochdale (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Swindon boss Ben Garner has some decisions to make with the return of some of his international contingent for the visit of Rochdale in Sky Bet League Two.

Goalkeeper Lewis Ward produced a stunning display, including saving a penalty, on his league debut at Forest Green last weekend as he deputised for Jojo Wollacott, who was away with Ghana.

Midfielders Jonny Williams and Alex Gilbert will also come back into contention but may have to make do with places on the bench after the Robins’ 2-0 win at the league leaders.

Right-back Kaine Kesler Hayden is likely to come back into the starting XI but midfielder Anthony Grant is unavailable as he is still away with Jamaica.

Rochdale remain without forward Josh Andrews ahead of the trip.

The Birmingham loanee continues to receive treatment on a hamstring injury.

Dale boss Robbie Stockdale may opt for changes after last weekend’s home defeat to Crawley made it three league losses in succession.

Alex Newby, Matt Done and Danny Cashman are among those pushing for recalls.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier