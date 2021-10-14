Swindon boss Ben Garner has decisions to make ahead of Rochdale’s visit

An error occurred. Please try again.

Swindon boss Ben Garner has some decisions to make with the return of some of his international contingent for the visit of Rochdale in Sky Bet League Two.

Goalkeeper Lewis Ward produced a stunning display, including saving a penalty, on his league debut at Forest Green last weekend as he deputised for Jojo Wollacott, who was away with Ghana.

Midfielders Jonny Williams and Alex Gilbert will also come back into contention but may have to make do with places on the bench after the Robins’ 2-0 win at the league leaders.

Right-back Kaine Kesler Hayden is likely to come back into the starting XI but midfielder Anthony Grant is unavailable as he is still away with Jamaica.

Rochdale remain without forward Josh Andrews ahead of the trip.

The Birmingham loanee continues to receive treatment on a hamstring injury.

Dale boss Robbie Stockdale may opt for changes after last weekend’s home defeat to Crawley made it three league losses in succession.

Alex Newby, Matt Done and Danny Cashman are among those pushing for recalls.