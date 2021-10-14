Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Absences pile up for Middlesbrough ahead of Peterborough clash

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 6.24pm
Lee Peltier, left, sits out a one-game ban this weekend, compounding Middlesbrough’s injury crisis (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Lee Peltier, left, sits out a one-game ban this weekend, compounding Middlesbrough’s injury crisis (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has a long list of injuries for the home game against Peterborough.

Warnock, who could be without seven first-team players, is hoping central defenders Grant Hall and Dael Fry (both groin) can pass late fitness tests but is not optimistic.

Lee Peltier will serve a one-game ban and fellow right-back Anfernee Dijksteel remains sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

A third right-back, Darnell Fisher, midfielder Marcus Browne, winger Sammy Ameobi (all knee) and Onel Hernandez (thigh) are all long-term absentees.

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson must watch from the stands after being handed a one-match ban by the Football Association.

Ferguson admitted to a charge of verbally abusing a match official at the end of the home defeat to Bristol City before the international break.

Posh are still without striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, who sits out the second game of a four-match ban for historic offensive social media posts.

Forward Jack Marriott has been ruled out for the rest of the year due to a hamstring injury, while Ricky-Jade Jones (knee) and Joel Randall (thigh) are both still out.

