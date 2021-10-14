Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Brentford boss Thomas Frank taking extra pride from ‘against the odds’ success

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 7.16pm
Brentford manager Thomas Frank takes “fantastic satisfication” from the club’s success as underdogs (Tim Goode/PA)
Brentford manager Thomas Frank takes “fantastic satisfication” from the club’s success as underdogs (Tim Goode/PA)

Thomas Frank admits he takes extra pride from Brentford’s success being achieved “against the odds”.

Brentford return to action after the international break seventh in the Premier League, and with a first top-flight visit from neighbours Chelsea since March 1947.

Fulham and QPR have been frequent west London visitors in recent years, but it is a measure how far Brentford have come under Frank that it is the European champions who are now making the short journey across the capital.

Thomas Tuchel’s league leaders are packed with international talent and this summer smashed their transfer record to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a reported £97.5million.

“Our feeling of being proud of this performance to achieve promotion to the Premier League is massive,” said Frank, whose side are four points adrift of pacesetters Chelsea after taking 12 from their opening seven games.

“The feeling would be big no matter if we were clearly the best club with the most money in the Championship. It’s that bit extra, you’re even more proud when it’s a little bit against the odds.

“You know you don’t have the most money, you are a smaller club, you build it over time – and that definitely gives me fantastic satisfaction.

“I think when you are up there as the best teams – and City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United are the four teams that stand out – all of them have much more money.

“They are very proud when they win the title, but when you compete against the odds I think that gives you bigger satisfaction.”

Newcastle’s takeover has been completed since Brentford last played, the 2-1 win at West Ham that extended the Bees’ unbeaten Premier League run to three games.

A consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund bought the Magpies in a £300m deal.

Asked if Newcastle’s cash injection made his job tougher, Frank said: “I may be the wrong manager to answer that question. I believe we have the lowest budget of all clubs in the league.

“If another club gets more money than us, then so be it. It will always be like that as long as we have a competition like this in Europe, and not in the USA where they are doing it differently.

“Some clubs have more money than other clubs, so that difference will always be there.

“I just hope that this Financial Fair Play can actually be executed and looked after.

“It’s something you need to look into if you want a relatively fair competition.”

Brentford meet Chelsea buoyed by the fact they have already beaten Arsenal and drawn at home to Liverpool this season.

“There is no doubt our fans have been amazing and we need a top performance from them again to be on it,” Frank said.

“The thing I was pleased with against Liverpool was that the two times we went behind the noise was even higher in the next couple of minutes.

“That is so important, because no matter who you are – a world-class player from Chelsea or a good Premier League player from Brentford – there are moments in the game where are you ARa little bit down mentally and that’s where we get help from the fans.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier