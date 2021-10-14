Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Emma Raducanu withdraws from Kremlin Cup

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 9.24pm Updated: October 14 2021, 10.18pm
Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Kremlin Cup (PA Wire via SIPA)
US Open champion Emma Raducanu has pulled out of this month’s Kremlin Cup, citing a “tournament schedule change”.

The 18-year-old Briton has played only one match since she shot to international stardom with her victory at Flushing Meadows last month, suffering a second-round defeat to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the BNP Paribas Open.

Raducanu had been due to be back on court at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow, which takes place between October 18-24.

However, Raducanu announced on Thursday that she is unable to play at the event this year, and instead is looking forward to returning to the WTA Tour in the “next couple of weeks”.

“Unfortunately I’ve had to make a tournament schedule change and won’t be able to play Moscow this year, but I hope to compete there and in front of the Russian fans next year. I look forward to returning to the Tour in the next couple of weeks,” she said in a statement.

Speaking after her 6-2 6-4 loss to Belarusian Sasnovich at Indian Wells – which came 27 days after her US Open triumph – Raducanu said she needed to “cut herself some slack” as she comes to terms with her new life as a grand slam champion.

She said: “I’m kind of glad that what happened today happened so I can learn and take it as a lesson. So going forward, I’ll just have more experienced banked.

“I think it’s going to take me time to adjust really to what’s going on. I mean, I’m still so new to everything.

“I mean, I’m 18 years old. I need to cut myself some slack.”

After Indian Wells, the world number 22 had entered the Kremlin Cup and the Transylvania Open in her father’s home country of Romania the following week.

She was also due to compete at the Upper Austria Ladies in Linz from November 6.

