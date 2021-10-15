Sean Dyche: Burnley ‘working hard’ to turnaround form ahead of Man City trip

Burnley boss Sean Dyche hopes his side can start to get the details right when they travel to Manchester City on Saturday.

The Clarets are still looking for their first Premier League victory of the season and recent history indicates they are very unlikely to get it at the Etihad Stadium.

Burnley’s last four league visits have seen them concede 18 goals and score none, with the last three games all ending 5-0.

“They’re a top side,” said Dyche. “Top manager and top group of players. They’ve spent a lot of money but very wisely in my opinion with some top talents and then moulded it into a very good unit.

“These are very tough challenges. But we have beaten them, we’ve drawn against them. We won at Liverpool last year, we won at Arsenal. Things can change but statistically it’s very tough.”

One good omen is that Burnley’s new winger Maxwel Cornet was a real thorn in City’s side playing for Lyon, scoring four goals in three games against Pep Guardiola’s men.

Cornet scored on his full Premier League debut for the Clarets against Leicester last month before being forced off by a hamstring injury, but he has made a swift recovery and could return to the side this weekend.

Dyche was unaware of Cornet’s record against City but has been impressed by the 25-year-old’s early days with the Clarets.

“Other than the true match fitness, which usually finishes off with playing, we’re hoping he’s fit and well and ready to go,” said Dyche.

“He’s got a nice attacking threat, which is obviously why we brought him to the club and the scouts promoted the idea of bringing him to the club. Good all round early doors.

“He’s getting better with his English, he’s adapting, his manner’s really good, he’s got a nice smile on his face, he wants to play. So far I’ve been impressed by him, not just his abilities.

“I don’t think Pep will be that worried about Burnley but he’s never lacked respect of what we’re trying to achieve.”

Burnley currently sit in 18th place but they recovered from a poor start last year and Dyche is confident they are not far away from finding the right formula.

He said: “We’ve been down this road before unfortunately. It’s tough. The expectation, the demands on yourself, delivering. I prefer to be playing well, which I think we are generally.

“Obviously we’ve got to tidy up the details. Sometimes it takes a lucky one, a twist of fate. That hasn’t quite gone our way. We’re working hard to make it go our way.

“We haven’t taken chances when we should have done and we’ve let some softer than usual goals in, so we’ve got to make sure that both ends of the pitch are right. I don’t think we’re far away from doing it but the difference between not far away and doing it is the key.”

Captain Ben Mee is unavailable after testing positive for coronavirus so Nathan Collins could start, while summer signing Connor Roberts is in contention for the first time. Matej Vydra and Charlie Taylor are doubts.