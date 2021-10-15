Jackson Longridge hoping Livingston bounce back after ‘tough start’

Jackson Longridge admits Livingston need to get back to the level that allowed them to beat Celtic last month.

The Lions have lost all three matches – two in the league and one in the Premier Sports Cup – since notching their only cinch Premiership victory of the season against Ange Postecoglou’s side on September 19.

Defender Longridge is disappointed his side have been unable to build on that impressive victory, but is hopeful they can get back on track away to St Johnstone on Saturday.

He said: “The Celtic game was a massive boost for us and everyone was on a high after that but then we went to Hearts and lost. It’s been a tough start for us.

“We were looking to kick on but the two defeats before the break were a bit of a setback. We’ll be looking to bounce back this weekend and get points on the board.

“St Johnstone’s not the easiest place to go when you’re needing a win so we’ll need to be up for the battle.”

Livingston have been ravaged by injury and illness in the early months of the season, and Longridge is hoping their personnel issues are now behind them.

He said: “The international break came at a perfect time to let us regroup and get people back from injuries. Getting players back from injury helps our squad strength, so it’s been good timing.

“Injury and illnesses have dented the squad but having the break has helped us get the injured boys back and the squad is looking really strong again. There’s more competition which should drive the players on who are starting.

“You could see before that we didn’t really have any rotation with the squad because we had so many injuries that we didn’t have any fit subs. Once we’re at full strength, I feel like we’ll really push teams.”