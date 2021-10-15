Gethin Jones misses out as Bolton host Wigan

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bolton will be without defender Gethin Jones for the visit of local rivals Wigan in Sky Bet League One.

Right-back Jones, who was already ruled out of the game through suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season in last weekend’s defeat at Sheffield Wednesday, is undergoing treatment on an ankle knock.

Harry Brockbank is pushing for a first league appearance of the campaign and could deputise for Jones.

Wanderers boss Ian Evatt also has injury concerns regarding a couple of unnamed players.

Wigan captain Tendayi Darikwa will be available.

The defender only played in one of Zimbabwe’s World Cup qualifying games against Ghana to ensure that he could complete quarantine requirements prior to Saturday’s clash.

Latics boss Leam Richardson has named the same team for the last five league games and could make that six as Wigan look to regain top spot.

Midfielder Thelo Aasgaard is likely to need a bit longer to recover from a knee injury.