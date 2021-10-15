Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Russell Martin has full squad to choose from as Swansea face Cardiff

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 12.40pm
Swansea manager Russell Martin has a full squad at his disposal for the derby clash with Cardiff
Swansea manager Russell Martin has a full squad at his disposal for the derby clash with Cardiff (James Holyoak/PA)

Swansea boss Russell Martin has had a major triple fitness boost ahead of Sunday’s South Wales derby with Cardiff.

Defender Ryan Bennett and striker Michael Obafemi are both available after missing the last four games.

Midfielder Olivier Ntcham has recovered from the hamstring injury which kept him out of the pre-international break draw at Derby.

Ethan Laird and Ryan Manning have also shaken off knocks and Martin has a full squad to choose from for the first time since his arrival in August.

Cardiff captain Sean Morrison is set to return after a thigh strain.

The central defender missed the 1-0 home defeat to Reading before the international break, a fifth successive loss which piled the pressure further on manager Mick McCarthy.

Kieffer Moore was left with blurred vision after being struck in the eye during Wales’ World Cup qualifying victory in Estonia on Monday, but the targetman has been declared fit.

Wales Under-21 midfielder Sam Bowen is also available after illness, but wing-back Tom Sang (toe) misses out again.

