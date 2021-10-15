Huddersfield handed double boost ahead of Hull clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Huddersfield captain Jonathan Hogg and Levi Colwill are back in contention for the home game against Hull.

Midfielder Hogg (abdominal strain) and Chelsea loanee Colwill (ankle) have both missed Town’s last two matches.

Spaniard Alex Vallejo (knee) is still out and West Ham loanee Mipo Odubeko is unlikely to feature after illness.

Jordan Rhodes (back), Pipa (groin), Ryan Schofield (back) and Aaron Rowe (toe) remain long-term absentees.

Hull will be boosted by the return to contention of George Honeyman and Tom Huddlestone.

Honeyman has made just one appearance this season after ankle surgery in the summer and fellow midfielder Huddlestone (hamstring) has been out since early September.

Lewie Coyle is available after serving a one-game ban but versatile defender Alfie Jones is out due to a hamstring strain.

Tigers boss Grant McCann has confirmed all his international players have returned unscathed and he has no new injury problems.