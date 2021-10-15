Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

St Mirren midfielder Alan Power targets 10-point gap over opponents Ross County

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 12.56pm
St Mirren have big incentive in Dingwall says Alan Power (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Mirren have big incentive in Dingwall says Alan Power (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Alan Power believes St Mirren will travel with a double-figure incentive to Ross County on Saturday.

The in-form Buddies are in seventh place in the cinch Premiership and unbeaten in their last five games – a run that included victories over Aberdeen and Livingston before the international break.

A win over the struggling Staggies would open up a 10-point gap on the Highlanders, who are still looking for their first league win of the season and are above bottom side Dundee only on goal difference.

Paisley midfielder Power insists it is never too early to get away from the wrong end of the table.

The 33-year-old Irishman said: “I think that is a good incentive to have, to get as far away from the bottom as we can, until the (international) break and see where we are and reassess from there.

“Up until a couple of weeks ago we hadn’t had a win either so we know what position they are in.

“They will be fighting for every ball.

“It is always a tough game when you go up there so we have to rise to the occasion and keep our good run of form going.”

The former Rushden & Diamonds, Lincoln and Kilmarnock player was heartened by St Mirren’s battling 1-0 win over Livi in West Lothian in their last outing.

He said: “We have a lot of good footballers in the team, so it is up to us to not get dragged into battles like that every week if we can and play our own football.

“But it was nice to see against Livingston that if it came down to it, we are able to do it, everybody was fighting for second balls which is what you need to do in this league as well, it is not always going to be pretty.

“I think everyone came out after that game patting each other on the back and grateful to get the three points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier