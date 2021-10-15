Keith Curle has decisions to make before Oldham face Stevenage By Press Association October 15 2021, 1.04pm Former Everton youngster Hallam Hope is looking to impress for Oldham (Lynne Cameron/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Oldham manager Keith Curle will consider whether to recall striker Hallam Hope for the visit of Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two. The former Everton youngster, who is yet to score since joining Latics in the summer, was left out of the starting line-up for last week’s draw at Mansfield. Midfielder Harry Vaughan is back in contention after international duty. The 17-year-old missed the trip to Field Mill after earning his first call-up for Republic of Ireland Under-19s. Stevenage are likely to name an unchanged squad for the trip to Boundary Park. Manager Alex Revell has no new injury concerns but remains without a handful of key players. Brad Barry, Charlie Carter, Chris Lines, Arthur Read and James Daly have all missed games in recent weeks. Revell has said none of his sidelined players are yet ready to return. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Marcus Forss bags four as Brentford crush Oldham in Carabao Cup What was the safety issue and how has England’s decision gone down in Pakistan? Oldham boss Keith Curle lauds struggling side’s ‘first class’ application Dylan Bahamboula unavailable for Oldham due to international call