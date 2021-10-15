Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicky Clark confident Premiership goals will start flowing for Dundee United

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 1.42pm
Dundee United’s Nicky Clark (right) is looking to get off the mark in the league (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dundee United striker Nicky Clark is confident that his first cinch Premiership goal is on the way.

The 30-year-old has scored in Premier Sports Cup games against Elgin City and Ayr United this season but has yet to get off the mark in seven league matches.

Ahead of the trip to Hibernian, Clark remained upbeat and said: “I missed a chance against Ross County and I was frustrated.

“I probably should have got a goal five or 10 minutes into the second half, it was a great chance with a header.

“You’ve seen with my reaction, I was raging that I never at least managed to hit the target.

“Lucky enough for me, it didn’t matter, we managed to win the game 1-0 but I am sure on another day I would put that away no problem.

“I love scoring goals. I am not worried about it at all, I am sure it will come soon.

“I don’t care how it goes in, if it hits my backside or deflection or whatever, I will take it.

“I am not worried about it, I am sure it is something that will come sooner rather than later and I am sure once I get one, a lot more will follow.”

United will leapfrog third-placed Hibs with a win at Easter Road and Clark concedes that is a “massive” incentive for Tam Courts’ side, who lost 3-1 at home to the Hibees in the Premier Sports Cup tie at Tannadice last month.

He said: “That’s our aim. We are going down there to get the three points.

“We know it will be tough. We obviously played them in the cup recently and performance-wise we can take a lot of positives out of that, especially in the second half.

“We played some good football and if on another night the decisions had gone our way it might have been a different result.

“So we will take the confidence from the second half of that into Saturday and hopefully get the result.”

