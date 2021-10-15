Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emi Martinez and Douglas Luiz set for late checks before Aston Villa face Wolves

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 2.22pm
Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz played for Brazil (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz played for Brazil (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Aston Villa duo Emi Martinez and Douglas Luiz will be assessed ahead of the visit of Wolves.

Martinez played in Argentina’s win over Peru on Friday, with Luiz coming off the bench in Brazil’s 4-1 victory against Uruguay, and they will be the last of Villa’s internationals to return.

Leon Bailey (hamstring) is out and Bertrand Traore (thigh) will be assessed, while Keinan Davis and Morgan Sanson are back in training, although the game is likely to come too soon for the pair. Trezeguet (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Francisco Trincao is out for Wolves as he continues to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

The on-loan Barcelona forward was diagnosed while on international duty with Portugal.

Pedro Neto and Jonny (both knee) remain out along with Yerson Mosquera after he had surgery on a hamstring injury.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Tuanzebe, Young, Luiz, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, Philogene-Bidace, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Ings, Traore, Archer.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Boly, Hoever, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Neves, Cundle, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Traore, Podence, Silva, Hwang, Jimenez.

