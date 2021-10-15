Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Kane hopes to carry on where he left off in front of goal

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 2.46pm Updated: October 15 2021, 3.48pm
Chris Kane is back on the goal trail (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Chris Kane is back on the goal trail (Jeff Holmes/PA)

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane aims to go on a scoring surge after notching his first league goals of the season against Dundee last time out.

The 27-year-old had failed to net in his opening seven cinch Premiership matches but broke his duck with a double in the 3-1 win at home to the Dens Park side prior to the international break.

Although he had been happy with his overall contribution to the team, Kane knows a forward will always be judged on their goal tally.

He is hoping to build on his recent brace.

Kane said: “I was delighted to get the goals because I wanted to get off and running in the league. As a striker, you just want to score goals.

“I’m in the team just now so I need to keep scoring goals to try and stay in the team. It’s important for me to be scoring goals.

“The manager’s been happy with my performances so that’s the main thing. I just need to try and keep myself fit and play the way the manager wants me to.”

After a challenging start to the campaign in which Saints’ European exertions appeared to take a toll on their league form, Callum Davidson’s side won three of their last four matches before the international break.

Currently eighth in the league, Kane believes they are well placed to start pushing on up the table.

He said: “At the start of the season, we had a lot of games so it was really tough for us but now we can focus on the league and the cup runs.

“We won three games out of four before the break so hopefully that’s a sign that we’re starting to kick on. We’ve been playing well all season so hopefully the results keep coming.

“We just need to try and keep getting results and force our way up that table.”

Saints host 10th-placed Livingston this Saturday.

Kane said: “It will be a tough game. They always put in a good fight, but if we play like we no we can there’s no reason we can’t come away with another win.”

