Steven Gerrard waiting on Kemar Roofe’s return from international duty

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 3.05pm
Rangers are waiting on Kemar Roofe (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers are waiting on Kemar Roofe (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard waits on striker Kemar Roofe returning from international duty with Jamaica as he prepares for the visit of Hearts in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

Ryan Kent remains out with a hamstring injury but could return to training next week.

Ryan Jack is making his way back following calf surgery, Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has the luxury of a full-strength squad to select from for the trip to Ibrox.

John Souttar is fit again after missing the last two matches with a thigh strain.

That means Neilson – who named an unchanged side for back-to-back wins over Livingston and Motherwell – has a big decision to make over whether to restore the Scotland centre-back to the starting line-up or keep faith with Taylor Moore, who helped secure two clean sheets in his absence.

