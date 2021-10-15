Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Win against West Ham key for Everton’s confidence – Rafael Benitez

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 3.09pm
Rafael Benitez is ready for an important clash (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rafael Benitez is ready for an important clash (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton boss Rafael Benitez highlighted Sunday’s clash with West Ham as an important moment in their season.

The Toffees have had a strong start to the campaign and sit in fifth place in the Premier League.

And Benitez feels the clash against a side four places and three points behind in the table could prove to be key.

Benitez said: “So many times we said and I said the league is a marathon and you have to keep running until the end, but there are some moments where you play against teams that are more or less around your position and then it’s really important for the confidence.

“We know that they are a good team, they’re doing well, they did well last year. They have a manager that knows us really well so it will be tough but it’s an important game and, if we can get three points, it will be really good for the confidence here.”

David Moyes was the opposing manager for every one of Benitez’s Merseyside derbies during his Liverpool tenure so it is bound to be a little strange for the pair to meet again at Goodison but this time in the opposite dugouts.

“Maybe he was not expecting that and maybe I was not expecting to see him in the other side but it’s like it is,” said Benitez.

“He’s doing a good job and hopefully we can do well and the fans will be happy with Everton Football Club getting three points. He has a very strong team. It’s not easy when you’re playing in two competitions and they’re doing well at the moment.”

Everton go into the weekend only two points off top spot, and Benitez is determined to push his players to achieve as much as they possibly can this season.

“What I want is to be sure that we are not comfortable in the middle of the table,” he said.

“We have to be sure that we fight for being as high as possible. If we can play in Europe or even go higher than just the Europa League for example it will be better but it’s not that I have a target, it’s just to be sure that we can compete and stay really high.”

Benitez welcomes back Seamus Coleman, Alex Iwobi and Lucas Digne, who pulled out of France’s squad for the Nations League final with a hamstring problem but has recovered.

But he is still without forward pair Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin plus Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph, while Yerry Mina will be checked following his return from international duty with Colombia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier