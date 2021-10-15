Mathias Normann and Todd Cantwell return as Norwich injury problems ease

An error occurred. Please try again.

Norwich expect to have defensive midfielder Mathias Normann available for the Premier League match against Brighton at Carrow Road.

Normann did not join up with Norway during the international break to continue treatment for a minor abdominal issue, while Kosovo forward Milot Rashica (knee) should also feature.

Midfielder Todd Cantwell (Achilles) is available again along with Poland winger Przemyslaw Placheta after recovering from a pre-season coronavirus infection, while full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) continues his own rehabilitation and defender Christoph Zimmermann may need ankle surgery.

Brighton trio Yves Bissouma, Enock Mwepu and Adam Webster are all in contention to return to action having resumed training.

Midfielders Bissouma and Mwepu have not featured since Albion’s win over Leicester on September 19 due to knee and groin problems respectively, while defender Webster suffered a hamstring issue at Brentford the previous weekend.

Forward Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Steven Alzate (ankle) are facing long spells on the sidelines after requiring surgery, having each been forced off in the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on September 27.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Kabak, Williams, Normann, Cantwell, Gilmour, Pukki, Sargent, Gunn, Giannoulis, Omobamidele, Rupp, Lees-Melou, McLean, Dowell, Rashica, Tzolis, Idah, Placheta.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Webster, Lamptey, Roberts, Gross, Lallana, Bissouma, Mwepu, Richards, Moder, Mac Allister, March, Trossard, Maupay, Connolly, Locadia, Sarmiento.