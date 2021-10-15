Granit Xhaka still sidelined as Arsenal welcome Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arsenal remain without Granit Xhaka for Monday night’s Premier League visit of Crystal Palace.

The midfielder suffered ligament damage in his right knee during last month’s win over Tottenham and will be missing until around the new year.

Gabriel Martinelli (muscular) could also be absent while Mikel Arteta will check his international stars all returned unscathed.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira has reported a clean bill of health from his international players who have returned from World Cup qualifying duty.

Nathan Ferguson and Ebere Eze (both Achilles) continue to make good progress with their respective recoveries, but the pair will not be rushed back into first-team action.

Vieira, who returns to Arsenal after spending nine trophy-laden years as a player there between 1996 and 2005, could hand a starting spot to Michael Olise after his impressive contribution as a substitute in the pre-international break draw with Leicester.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Mari, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Partey, Elneny, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Balogun, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Milivojevic, McArthur, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha, Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Tomkins, Kouyate, Riedewald, Hughes, Schlupp, Olise, Benteke, Matthews, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta.