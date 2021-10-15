Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Wood hopes he and Tymal Mills can ‘bring some fire’ at T20 World Cup

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 3.30pm Updated: October 15 2021, 5.10pm
Mark Wood, pictured, hopes he and Tymal Mills can push each other at the Twenty20 World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
Mark Wood believes he can thrive alongside Tymal Mills at the Twenty20 World Cup and plans to cajole the left-armer into a speed gun rivalry akin to the one he had with Jofra Archer.

Wood was spurred on to bowl faster by Archer’s presence as England claimed a historic 50-over World Cup title two years ago, coming out on top of the duel by sending down a 95.7mph delivery in the final against New Zealand.

Archer’s longstanding elbow issues will preclude his involvement as England go in search of a limited-overs double in the next month but his Sussex team-mate Mills has shown he can easily breach the 90mph barrier.

Tymal Mills, pictured, has been included in England's Twenty20 World Cup squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
There has been speculation that the slow pitches in the United Arab Emirates, where England play all their Super 12 games, starting against the West Indies next Saturday, might mean Wood and Mills are battling it out for one spot.

Wood, though, rebuffed the suggestion, insisting they could feature in the same XI together and, if so, he will be egging on his fellow quick to go all out in a pace-off.

“It worked for me and Jofra, so me and T might have to keep it going,” Wood said. “He’s looking the business at the minute (in the nets) so hopefully he can bring some fire and I’ll have to up my game as well.

“Jofra certainly helped me in the 50-over World Cup, and it would have been brilliant to have him. He’ll be a huge miss, I think, because the quality that he brings in Twenty20, he can put people on the back foot from ball one.

“It’s up to me and T to carry that forward. It’s nice that me and Jofra had played together and proved you can have two fast men in the side, not just one. So hopefully me and T can get a game or two together in the competition.”

With left-armer Mills restricted to white-ball formats because of a congenital back condition and Archer and Olly Stone, currently nursing a stress fracture in his lower back, having long lay-offs, Wood looks set to be England’s only 90mph bowler at the Ashes, which is slated to get under way after the T20 World Cup on December 8.

His own chequered past with injuries led to him conceding he will “probably” not play all five Tests but he thinks England are capable of doing something special in Australia with James Anderson and Stuart Broad in tow.

“Look, that would have been the plan for me, Stoney and Jofra and we’d hit them hard,” Wood said. “Unfortunately, injuries happen, I’ve had plenty myself and it’s hard on those lads because you want them to be there.

“But the main thing is if we can set the base with the bat and get the big runs, we’ve got a great chance of bowling them out with the likes of Broad and Anderson – they’re high-quality performers.”

Ben Stokes was considered unavailable when the 17-strong Ashes squad was announced earlier this month as he focuses on his mental wellbeing and recovery from a second operation on a problematic left index finger.