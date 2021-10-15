Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rafael Benitez is a ‘terrific manager’ – David Moyes

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 3.56pm
West Ham manager David Moyes, pictured, has a ‘great respect’ for Rafael Benitez (Mike Egerton/PA)
West Ham manager David Moyes said he has a “great respect” for Rafael Benitez ahead of his side’s trip to Goodison on Sunday.

Moyes was the opposing manager for all of Benitez’s Merseyside derbies during his time at the helm at Liverpool, but will be in the opposite dugout at the weekend.

However, the West Ham manager has won just two of his 15 previous Premier League matches against the current Everton boss.

“I have great respect for Rafa because of the level of clubs he’s managed, he did an exceptional job at Liverpool, made it really difficult for me when I was manager at Everton, was very hard to get above them.

“Thankfully by the end of my time at Everton we had got above them a couple of times, but he’s been a terrific manager. You don’t manage the clubs that Rafa has managed if you’re not very experienced and good at your job.”

Since Moyes took over for a second tenure at the London Stadium West Ham have surpassed expectations, and this season have been managing playing in the Europa League alongside the English top flight.

However, the Hammers have only won once in the league since August and kept just two clean sheets in their last 18 league matches.

For Moyes, the match on Sunday has added importance because of the prestige of both clubs, with both pushing for a place in the top six this season.

“Everton are a really big club and because of that, I think it is a big game. It is a tough place to go and I know as well as anybody what it is like,” he said.

“It is a really great atmosphere in Goodison so from that point of view it is a great game.

“We are looking forward to it, we are confident with the way we are playing, the style we have been playing, we look as if we can score goals so hopefully we are able to do that.”

