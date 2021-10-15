Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has key trio available for 1,000th game as a manager

An error occurred. Please try again.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will have Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey and Callum Wilson available for his 1,000th game as a manager when Tottenham head for St James’ Park on Sunday.

After a turbulent week during which his own future has been the subject of intense speculation, Bruce will be able to call upon skipper Lascelles, who has missed the last two games, and striker Wilson, who has sat out the last four, both with thigh injuries.

Midfielder Shelvey, who has been out since the opening game of the season with a calf problem, is also fit, leaving only keeper Martin Dubravka (foot) and defender Paul Dummett (calf) on the sidelines.

Tottenham quartet Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Davinson Sanchez and Emerson Royal, like the Magpies’ Miguel Almiron, could be involved following their return from World Cup qualifiers in South America.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has hinted that some of his other players have returned from international duty with injuries.

Steven Bergwijn could be involved after he returned to training following a lengthy absence with an ankle issue.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Woodman, Gillespie, Manquillo, Krafth, Lewis, Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez, Schar, Shelvey, Hayden, Ritchie, S. Longstaff, Willock, Hendrick, Murphy, Fraser, Anderson, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Doherty, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Alli, Lo Celso, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son, Scarlett.