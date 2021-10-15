Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison still sidelined for Everton

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 4.10pm
Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains sidelined for Everton (Richard Sellers/PA)
Everton will still be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison for their Premier League clash with West Ham on Sunday.

Both forwards have missed the last four games through injury and are not yet ready to return while Andre Gomes (calf) and Fabian Delph (shoulder) are also out.

But Seamus Coleman, Alex Iwobi and Lucas Digne are all available while defender Yerry Mina will be assessed on his return from international duty with Colombia.

West Ham could be without a couple of unnamed players for their trip to Goodison Park.

David Moyes admitted the international break had taken its toll on the squad and the Hammers boss will make a late check on player availability.

Ryan Fredericks could return after being sidelined with a groin issue picked up in the Carabao Cup win at Manchester United on September 22.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Coleman, Mina, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Allan, Doucoure, Gbamin, Davies, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Gordon, Rondon, Simms, Dobbin.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Areola, Coufal, Fredericks, Zouma, Ogbonna, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Cresswell, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Kral, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic.

