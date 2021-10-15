Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester City without Ederson and Gabriel Jesus for visit of Burnley

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 4.28pm
Manchester City are without goalkeeper Ederson for the visit of Burnley (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester City are without goalkeeper Ederson for the visit of Burnley (Michael Regan/PA)

Manchester City are without first-choice goalkeeper Ederson and forward Gabriel Jesus for the visit of Burnley in the Premier League.

The pair were both in action for Brazil in the early hours of Friday and will not be back from South America in time to face the Clarets on Saturday.

Forward Ferran Torres (foot) is also out after suffering injury on international duty but midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko are back in contention.

Burnley will be without captain Ben Mee, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

That could mean another start for summer signing Nathan Collins in central defence, while Connor Roberts could be involved for the first time after playing in both games for Wales during the international break.

Maxwel Cornet has recovered from his hamstring problem but Matej Vydra and Charlie Taylor have both picked up knocks and are touch and go while Dale Stephens remains sidelined.

Manchester City provisional squad: Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Grealish, Mahrez, Silva, Palmer, Jesus.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Lennon, Westwood, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra, Cornet.

