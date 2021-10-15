Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UEFA says ‘insufficient evidence of racism’ in crowd’s booing of Glen Kamara

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 4.50pm Updated: October 15 2021, 5.00pm
Sparta Prague escape punishment after booing of Rangers’ Glen Kamara (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Sparta Prague will not be subject to disciplinary proceedings after a UEFA investigation into allegations of racism towards Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara found “insufficient evidence.”

The Ibrox club contacted European football’s governing body after Kamara, who was on the receiving end of a racist slur from Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela in March, was booed during the 1-0 Europa League defeat in the Czech Republic last month.

Sparta fans were banned from the Letna Stadium following racist abuse of Monaco’s Aurelius Tchouameni in August, but around 10,000 schoolchildren were permitted to attend the match, along with some accompanying adults.

Glen Kamara was booed at the Letna Stadium (Ian Rutherford/PA)

A statement on UEFA’s website read: “In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector  was appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding potential discriminatory incidents which allegedly occurred  during the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League group stage match between AC Sparta Praha and Rangers FC played on 30 September 2021.

“The investigation has now concluded that there was insufficient evidence of racism or discriminatory conduct at the match to warrant the opening of disciplinary proceedings against AC Sparta Praha.”

The treatment meted out to Kamara came months after Kudela was given a 10-match UEFA ban for racially abusing the Ibrox midfielder.

The Ibrox playmaker, who received a three-match suspension after he was found guilty by UEFA of assaulting Kudela in the Ibrox tunnel in March, was sent off against Sparta Prague to huge cheers after receiving two yellow cards.

Amid the fall-out,  the players’ union, PFA Scotland condemned the abuse and a statement said: “As we all know, this is not the first time Glen has suffered sickening abuse on the pitch, but the fact that this time it came from the mouths of children through sustained booing is beyond alarming and only strengthens the call for greater sanctions from UEFA for this type of behaviour.”

The Czech club asked Rangers to help stop what they called  “xenophobic attacks” on the children who attended the match.

In a lengthy statement, Sparta said: “It is absolutely unbelievable that after a match we have to watch innocent children being attacked and face unfounded accusations of racism.”

