Ashley Nadesan back from ban as Crawley host Sutton

Ashley Nadesan returns from suspension for Crawley’s Sky Bet League Two clash against Sutton.

Nadesan has been unavailable since he was sent off in the second half of his side’s 2-2 draw against Harrogate on September 21.

Elsewhere, there are no fresh injury concerns for manager John Yems.

Crawley, who won 1-0 at Rochdale last weekend, head into Saturday’s fixture ninth in the table.

Jonathan Barden could return for Sutton’s trip to the People’s Pension Stadium.

The defender has not played since September following a hamstring injury.

On-loan Millwall striker Isaac Olaofe will be hopeful of making his second start for the club after he scored in Sutton’s 2-0 win at Portsmouth in the Football League Trophy on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Brad House is not expected to be available for the visitors.