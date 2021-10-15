Kyle Magennis a doubt as Hibernian host Dundee United

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross will check on some knocks ahead of the visit of Dundee United.

Kyle Magennis remains a doubt while Martin Boyle will be assessed after his exertions with Australia during the international window.

Ryan Porteous is suspended following his Ibrox red card while Christian Doidge (Achilles), Melker Hallberg (knee) and Sean Mackie (foot) are all expected to remain on the sidelines until November at least.

Dundee United’s on-loan attacker Marc McNulty is sidelined after hamstring surgery.

New striker Maxime Biamou, who signed until the end of the season after leaving Coventry, goes into the Terrors’ squad.

Liam Smith remains out with a knee complaint but boss Tam Courts hopes to see him back in the next fortnight.