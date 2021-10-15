Sondre Solholm Johansen available for Motherwell’s match against Celtic By Press Association October 15 2021, 5.20pm Motherwell’s Sondre Solholm Johansen is available again (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Motherwell have Sondre Solholm Johansen back from injury for the visit of Celtic. The Norwegian defender has been absent for three matches but trained all week. Midfielder Robbie Crawford has been ruled out for four to six weeks with ankle ligament damage. Celtic welcome back Mikey Johnston from injury for the cinch Premiership clash while their international players returned without injury. Josip Juranovic is in the latter stages of his rehabilitation following a hamstring injury while James Forrest and Christopher Jullien are also nearing a return. Karamoko Dembele (ankle) and Greg Taylor (shoulder) remain on the sidelines. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Ange Postecoglou hopes Celtic come through this international break unscathed John Souttar faces late fitness test as Hearts take on Motherwell Aberdeen midfielder Teddy Jenks suspended for game with Celtic Celtic do not have the squad to challenge for the title, says Craig Levein