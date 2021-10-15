Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scunthorpe’s Harry Bunn appears to be winning his fight for fitness

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 5.34pm
Harry Bunn is hoping to return to action this weekend after injury (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Scunthorpe pair Harry Bunn and Manny Onariase could return to contention for the home game against Forest Green.

Midfielder Bunn is hoping to recover from a bruised knee and defender Onariase is back in training after a hamstring injury.

Alex Perry will also be assessed as he works his way back from a groin strain and fellow midfielder Alex Kenyonis not ready to return from a thigh injury.

Boss Neil Cox could be tempted to make changes following his side’s 6-1 thrashing at Harrogate last week.

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards must decide whether to recall Udoka Godwin-Malife, who is closing in on a return to action.

Defender Godwin-Malife, out since mid-August due to a collarbone injury, returned to full training this week and could be available.

Gambia midfielder Ebou Adams is back in contention after international duty and will be hoping to start.

Forest Green, one point clear at the top of the Sky Bet League Two table, have dropped only two points from their five league games on the road this season.

