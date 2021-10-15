Scunthorpe’s Harry Bunn appears to be winning his fight for fitness

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scunthorpe pair Harry Bunn and Manny Onariase could return to contention for the home game against Forest Green.

Midfielder Bunn is hoping to recover from a bruised knee and defender Onariase is back in training after a hamstring injury.

Alex Perry will also be assessed as he works his way back from a groin strain and fellow midfielder Alex Kenyonis not ready to return from a thigh injury.

Boss Neil Cox could be tempted to make changes following his side’s 6-1 thrashing at Harrogate last week.

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards must decide whether to recall Udoka Godwin-Malife, who is closing in on a return to action.

Defender Godwin-Malife, out since mid-August due to a collarbone injury, returned to full training this week and could be available.

Gambia midfielder Ebou Adams is back in contention after international duty and will be hoping to start.

Forest Green, one point clear at the top of the Sky Bet League Two table, have dropped only two points from their five league games on the road this season.