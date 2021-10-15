No fresh concerns for Ross County ahead of St Mirren clash By Press Association October 15 2021, 5.48pm Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no fresh injuries (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the cinch Premiership meeting with St Mirren. Connor Randall (ankle) and Jake Vokins (foot) have stepped up their rehab work. Both full-backs have been taking part in warm-up sessions and are close to joining full training. St Mirren are close to a full squad with defender Charles Dunne returning from a hamstring problem. Greg Kiltie is making good progress in his recovery from a knee injury, while Ethan Erhahon and Curtis Main have shaken off knocks. Goalkeeper Peter Urminsky remains on the treatment table. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Harry Paton happy keeping it in the family with brother Ben at Ross County St Mirren midfielder Alan Power targets 10-point gap over opponents Ross County Scott McMann admits Dundee United had to grind out win over Ross County Charlie Mulgrew and Declan Glass eye Dundee United returns against Ross County