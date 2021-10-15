Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone set to be without Ali Crawford for Livingston clash

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 6.21pm
Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone side host Livingston this weekend. (Ian Rutherford/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is set to be without Ali Crawford against Livingston after the midfielder picked up a groin injury against Dundee before the international break.

Liam Gordon is likely to be the only other absentee, although the defender is back training and could return next weekend after being sidelined since August.

Murray Davidson, Cammy MacPherson and Craig Bryson all recently returned to contention following their injury issues.

Livingston boss David Martindale will be missing attacker Andrew Shinnie, who is likely to be out until next month with an ankle problem sustained in the defeat by St Mirren last time out.

Adam Lewis is out long term after undergoing surgery on a foot injury, while back-up goalkeeper Daniel Barden is unavailable due to personal reasons.

Scott Pittman, Keaghan Jacobs, Craig Sibbald, Tom Parkes and Jaze Kabia have all returned to training after their recent lay-offs and are pushing for involvement this weekend.

