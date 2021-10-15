Sterling ready to return for City and Ronaldo thankful: Friday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 15.

Football

Raheem Sterling is ready to return to the Premier League.

Internationals ✅ Premier League 🔜 pic.twitter.com/yNNYGiAKvn — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) October 14, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo thanked the fans after another award.

To all the fans who voted for me for Player Of The Month… Thanks, guys! 👏🏽🤜🏽🤛🏽 pic.twitter.com/Nf9wnJzvXq — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 14, 2021

Chelsea were preparing for the weekend.

Cricket

Virat Kohli is not a fan of bubbles.

This is what playing in bubbles feels like. pic.twitter.com/e1rEf0pCEh — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 15, 2021

Michael Vaughan made a prediction.

As all my predictions this year have been spot on .. I think @ChennaiIPL will win the Final today .. Man of the match will be @imjadeja #IPL2021Final — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 15, 2021

Kevin Pietersen was looking for tips.

The @IPL final starts in an hour. The greatest cricket league in the world comes to an end! Who’s winning??? https://t.co/X2Bqzc2LW5 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 15, 2021

Ollie Pope or Jaxson?

Sam Billings was celebrating a relaxation of Covid rules in Australia.

This is great news! @BBL & Ashes is a go!!!! 💥🙌🏼 https://t.co/vw6E4hHHtP — Sam Billings (@sambillings) October 15, 2021

Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone faced the cameras

"What is your IQ?" Who is President of the USA?"@katecross16 and @Sophecc19 take on the Chain Game! pic.twitter.com/gf5vYCEAJ3 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 15, 2021

Tennis

Emma Raducanu was inspiring the younger generation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LTA (@lta)

Boxing

Another milestone for Tyson Fury

Another milestone to celebrate!Thank you all for your continued support to the Gypsy King 👑 👊🏽 #2million #YourChampion pic.twitter.com/0B7Mcrosiu — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 15, 2021

Some advice from Mike Tyson.

Adversity make the strong, stronger and the weak, weaker. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 15, 2021

Chris Eubank Jr is ready

Time to Shine – Sky Sports Tomorrow Night from 8pm #NEXTGEN pic.twitter.com/p5sdTwT2rz — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) October 15, 2021

Josh Taylor is tipping future stars.

Keep an eye out for this lad @mark_dickinson1 making his pro debut this weekend 🥊 he’s a great talent https://t.co/Jn3qlK1yZS — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) October 15, 2021

Snooker

Mark Selby enjoyed his time in Belfast.

Enjoyed my time in belfast this week, such a great city and lovely people. Not to be this week lost to the better player in Dave Gilbert. Hope he wins it great lad. pic.twitter.com/DyvPFfec00 — Mark Selby (@markjesterselby) October 15, 2021

Baseball

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their decisive game-five win over the San Francisco Giants.

California knows how to party. pic.twitter.com/MYbZD7PCb5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 15, 2021

If you say #BeatLA, you better beat LA. pic.twitter.com/QAvxopv1et — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 15, 2021

And a congratulatory note from another LA sporting icon.