Zak Rudden and Brian Graham lead Partick Thistle to thumping victory at Hamilton By Press Association October 15 2021, 9.46pm Zak Rudden scored twice as Partick Thistle demolished Hamilton (Ian Rutherford/PA) Zak Rudden and Brian Graham both scored twice as Partick Thistle demolished Hamilton 6-1 in the cinch Championship. Rudden opened the scoring for the visitors to New Douglas Park from a corner after just seven minutes. Graham added a second with 52 minutes gone before Rudden secured his double moments later. Scott Tiffoney made it four following a neat one-two with Graham shortly after the hour mark. Connor Murray scored the Jags' fifth with 71 minutes on the clock before Graham netted his second to complete a comprehensive win. David Moyo scored a consolation for the hosts in the closing moments. Partick move above Raith Rovers and Arbroath into third, with the Accies remaining in eighth.