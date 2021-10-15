Leaders Kelty Hearts battle back to beat Edinburgh City By Press Association October 15 2021, 10.12pm Kelty Hearts picked up another win (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Leaders Kelty Hearts maintained their unbeaten start to the season after coming from behind to win 3-2 at Edinburgh City in cinch Scottish League Two. The league new boys fell behind to a cool 16th-minute finish from Edinburgh’s Ouzy See but were in front at the break through Nathan Austin and a brilliant Michael Tidser free-kick. Austin grabbed Kelty’s third to increase their lead shortly after the interval, and despite late pressure Edinburgh’s second from Innes Murray two minutes from time came too late to alter the outcome. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Are Mike Blair’s new Edinburgh a sign that Gregor Townsend has already rejected the Lions’ style? Kelty Hearts march on with win over Annan Hearts see off Motherwell to go top Cowdenbeath hit back to snatch late point at Edinburgh