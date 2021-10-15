Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I’ve changed’: Watford boss Claudio Ranieri says he has evolved with experience

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 10.39pm
Claudio Ranieri is back in the Premier League for a fourth stint (Nick Potts/PA)
Claudio Ranieri is back in the Premier League for a fourth stint (Nick Potts/PA)

Claudio Ranieri admits he has evolved as a manager as he prepares to take charge of Watford for the first time.

The Italian, who turns 70 next week, is back in the Premier League 21 years after he first arrived as Chelsea manager and he has had 12 jobs since then.

Two of those have been in England, famously guiding Leicester to the title in 2016 and then a short stay at Fulham in 2019.

“It’s difficult for me to tell you where I changed, but I’m sure I changed. Because if I managed since 35 years old, every year I changed something,” he said.

“If not, it’s not possible to stay at that level. I look every time.

“I look at a lot of matches in every country, and maybe I pick up an idea here, an idea there. Then I see my players and say, ‘You can do this. I think maybe it could be this’.
 
“Look, all my experience I put behind me. I think also for the players, you make mistakes. But you have to change, come on, it’s another match, another day.

“I made mistakes at Fulham, sure. When I managed the Greek national team, sure. It can happen. A long career, 35 years, some mistakes I did.

“I came to Watford because I wanted to come back in the Premier League. I wanted to fight with the biggest teams in the world, that’s it.”

Ranieri certainly gets his wish with an early baptism of fire against Liverpool.

The Reds top the table and are the only team still unbeaten.

When Ranieri led Leicester to glory in 2016 Liverpool finished eighth, but the Italian knows they are a very different proposition now.

“Because Klopp continued to work hard. He put his idea at the beginning,” he said.

“I remember at the beginning he changed training sessions. If you remember well the first two or three months there were so many injured players. Now everyone understands the time, strength, the idea of Klopp. I do the same.

“Slowly, slowly I have to bring my team to a very high level. Not so high I hope. It’s a good achievement, but I also want to do this.”

