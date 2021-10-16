Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2014: William Gallas announces his retirement

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 7.20am
William Gallas captained Arsenal (Sean Dempsey/PA)
William Gallas captained Arsenal (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Former France, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham defender William Gallas announced his retirement on October 16, 2014.

A graduate of the French football academy at Clairefontaine, Gallas started his career with Caen and then joined Marseille, before he was signed by Chelsea in 2001.

He won two Premier League titles with the Blues under Jose Mourinho but left under a cloud in 2006, going to Arsenal as part of the Ashley Cole transfer the other way.

William Gallas (left) with Chelsea captain John Terry
William Gallas, left, with Chelsea captain John Terry (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Gallas spent four years with Arsenal and was made captain by Arsene Wenger, before joining Tottenham in the summer of 2010.

After three seasons with Spurs he transferred to Australian side Perth Glory for one year before hanging up his boots.

Gallas won 84 caps for France and played in their 2006 World Cup final loss to Italy, while it was his goal that saw off the Republic of Ireland in a play-off for the 2010 World Cup after Thierry Henry’s handball.

William Gallas scored a notorious goal against the Republic of Ireland
William Gallas scored against the Republic of Ireland (Martin Rickett/PA)

The following year, aged 33, Gallas announced his international retirement.

He was also named in the PFA team of the year twice and made 570 career appearances.

Revealing his decision, Gallas, then 37, said: “It is something that is not easy to announce. You think that you can continue, but today I cannot.”

