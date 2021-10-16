Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Everton sack manager Willie Kirk after slow start to season

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 11.06am Updated: October 16 2021, 11.30am
Willie Kirk has left his position as manager of the Everton women’s team (Martin Rickett/PA)
Everton have parted company with boss Willie Kirk.

The Scot was appointed manager in December 2018 and guided Everton to the 2020 FA Cup final, where they were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City.

“Everton can confirm that Willie Kirk has left his position as manager of the club’s women’s team,” a club statement read.

“The club would like to thank Willie for his service and wish him well for the future.

“Willie was appointed in December 2018 and has played a key role in the progress of our women’s team and structure, making the club more competitive in the Barclays FA WSL and reaching the 2020 FA Cup final.

“Everton is aiming to have a new manager in post ahead of the club’s next match away to Leicester City in the Continental Cup on 3 November.”

Kirk oversaw sixth and fifth-placed finishes in the Women’s Super League during his two full seasons in charge on Merseyside.

Everton are currently eighth in the WSL with two wins and three defeats from five games.

Kirk said: “I am thankful to the club for the opportunity that they gave me three years ago. During that time, we have made tremendous progress both on and off the pitch and I leave the club in a better place.

“Without a doubt, the highlight was the FA Cup final less than a year ago, a memory that will stay with me forever.

“Unfortunately, this season has not started the way we anticipated, due to a very tough opening fixture list and the re-building of a squad with eight new players.

“I have no doubt the talented squad that I leave behind can go on to have a very bright future.”

