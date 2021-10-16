Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Moyes wants to challenge top four with West Ham and thinks Everton do too

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 12.26pm
David Moyes returns to his former club with West Ham on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
David Moyes returns to his former club with West Ham on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

West Ham manager David Moyes wants his side to challenge the top four and believes Everton boss Rafael Benitez is aiming to do the same.

The Hammers will travel to Goodison Park on Sunday, with former Everton boss Moyes looking to improve on his record of two wins from 15 Premier League matches against sides managed by Benitez.

West Ham are currently ninth in the table with three wins from their opening seven matches, while Everton are three points better off in fifth, level on 14 points with Manchester United and Manchester City.

“I can speak because I’m the manager of West Ham and my plan is to challenge the top four,” Moyes said.

“I’m hoping I can challenge the top four and maybe catch one, maybe topple one. That’s what I want to do. That’s what I’ve let the players know in terms of where I’m aiming.

“I can only speak for Everton as (their) ex-manager. I can’t speak for Rafa. But Everton is a big club, with big traditions and they’ve challenged the top four, certainly in my time there.

“There was a constant challenge. It was really difficult to break in, but we did it on one occasion. So I think Rafa might be thinking the exact same as I did at the time, he may be thinking even more.”

The pair met a number of times in Merseyside derbies when Benitez was in charge of Liverpool and Moyes managed Everton, and the West Ham boss was complimentary about the new Toffees chief.

“I think there is an identity to Rafa, I think his teams are really well-organised, well-coached and I think he prepares his teams in a fashion where I think he understands the level of players that he has got,” the West Ham manager said.

“If he has an extremely talented group of players he can play a more expansive style, if he has a group he thinks are maybe not quite so strong he can play more tighter and maybe not open up quite so much.

“But that comes from being a good coach and a good manager and understanding the group of players you have got.”

