Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Wigan thrash Bolton but crowd trouble marrs derby clash

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 5.02pm
Callum Lang (right) and Will Keane (left) were on the scoresheet in a routine Wigan win (Simon Marper/PA)
Callum Lang (right) and Will Keane (left) were on the scoresheet in a routine Wigan win (Simon Marper/PA)

Wigan emphatically answered Ian Evatt’s claim Bolton are the best team in Sky Bet League One with a 4-0 hammering of their derby rivals in front of nearly 21,000 fans.

The Wanderers boss was taunted by 4,000 away supporters after Will Keane, Callum Lang and two goals from James McClean earned Leam Richardson’s promotion chasers an impressive victory.

But Wigan’s dominant display was marred by second-half crowd trouble. Missiles were thrown as McLean, involved in a war of words with Wanderers over his Wigan move earlier this season, celebrated his opening goal.

There were more disturbances after goalkeeper Joel Dixon deflected Lang’s 65th-minute goal into his own net.

Advertising signs were ripped down by Latics’ followers while more debris was hurled onto the outfield by a section of home fans. A number of spectators were ejected.

Referee Charles Breakspear stopped short of taking the teams off but spoke to police, stewards and both managers before allowing the game to continue.

Republic of Ireland star McClean ensured Bolton’s heaviest home defeat of Evatt’s reign with his second goal nine minutes from time. Keane started the rout after six minutes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier