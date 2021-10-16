Fleetwood brush aside Crewe

An error occurred. Please try again.

Callum Johnson, Danny Andrew and Ged Garner hit second-half goals to give Fleetwood an emphatic 3-0 win at home to Crewe.

Fleetwood had made most of the running throughout but for an hour failed to turn their chances into goals until Johnson met Dan Batty’s corner to break the deadlock.

Twelve minutes later Andrew scored his fourth goal of the season and Garner knocked in a third in stoppage time to secure the win.

Openings had come and gone for the Cod Army, for whom James Hill headed over early on and Alex keeper Will Jaaskelainen produced an excellent double save, parrying Andrew’s fierce effort from the edge of the box and recovering to save Callum Camps’ follow-up.

Jaaskelainen rescued his team again when Ryan Edmondson looked certain to head in at close range, thrusting out a vital hand to tip the ball over.

Crewe had begun the day in the League One relegation zone and, other than speculative shots from distance, offered little going forward.

They almost fell behind at the end of the half but Andrew’s 25-yard free-kick thudded against the post with Jaaskelainen beaten.

Shortly after the restart Fleetwood hit the frame of the goal again, Batty’s cross clearing everyone in the box and rebounding off the upright.

Fleetwood’s dominance finally paid off when Batty sent in a corner and Johnson attacked it with purpose, thumping his header past Jaaskelainen.

Tempers flared moments later as Andrew and Callum McFadzean clashed, resulting in an ugly bust-up that saw the pair, plus Batty and Scott Robertson, yellow carded.

Andrew then sealed victory in the 72nd minute with an inch-perfect free-kick and with virtually the last kick of the game, Garner knocked in a pass from Callum Morton to complete Crewe’s miserable afternoon.