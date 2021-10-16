Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Fleetwood brush aside Crewe

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 5.12pm
Danny Andrew scored for Fleetwood (Richard Sellers/PA)
Danny Andrew scored for Fleetwood (Richard Sellers/PA)

Callum Johnson, Danny Andrew and Ged Garner hit second-half goals to give Fleetwood an emphatic 3-0 win at home to Crewe.

Fleetwood had made most of the running throughout but for an hour failed to turn their chances into goals until Johnson met Dan Batty’s corner to break the deadlock.

Twelve minutes later Andrew scored his fourth goal of the season and Garner knocked in a third in stoppage time to secure the win.

Openings had come and gone for the Cod Army, for whom James Hill headed over early on and Alex keeper Will Jaaskelainen produced an excellent double save, parrying Andrew’s fierce effort from the edge of the box and recovering to save Callum Camps’ follow-up.

Jaaskelainen rescued his team again when Ryan Edmondson looked certain to head in at close range, thrusting out a vital hand to tip the ball over.

Crewe had begun the day in the League One relegation zone and, other than speculative shots from distance, offered little going forward.

They almost fell behind at the end of the half but Andrew’s 25-yard free-kick thudded against the post with Jaaskelainen beaten.

Shortly after the restart Fleetwood hit the frame of the goal again, Batty’s cross clearing everyone in the box and rebounding off the upright.

Fleetwood’s dominance finally paid off when Batty sent in a corner and Johnson attacked it with purpose, thumping his header past Jaaskelainen.

Tempers flared moments later as Andrew and Callum McFadzean clashed, resulting in an ugly bust-up that saw the pair, plus Batty and Scott Robertson, yellow carded.

Andrew then sealed victory in the 72nd minute with an inch-perfect free-kick and with virtually the last kick of the game, Garner knocked in a pass from Callum Morton to complete Crewe’s miserable afternoon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier