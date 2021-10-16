Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Nottingham Forest carve out first home Championship victory of the season

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 5.20pm
Brennan Johnson opened the scoring for Nottingham Forest against Blackpool (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Brennan Johnson opened the scoring for Nottingham Forest against Blackpool (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Lewis Grabban’s fifth goal in seven Championship outings helped Nottingham Forest and Steve Cooper register their first home win of the season as Blackpool were beaten 2-1.

Brennan Johnson netted his second goal in three games to give Forest the lead at the City Ground, only for Jerry Yates to equalise just after half-time, following a defensive mix-up.

But the reprieve for Neil Critchley’s side was shortlived, as Forest skipper Grabban pounced to secure victory, with the Reds now having taken 13 points from the five games since Chris Hughton’s departure last month.

While both sides got into promising positions in the opposition box, a charged down shot from Jack Colback was as close as either team came to breaking the deadlock in the opening 15 minutes.

The game sparked into life in the 22nd minute when an outstanding ball from Joe Worrall, from the right side of defence out to Max Lowe, who had advanced down the left wing, gave him the room to deliver an equally perfect cross to the far post, where Johnson was arriving to drive home an emphatic finish.

The rampaging figure of Lowe almost added to Forest’s advantage when he cut inside and hit a curling shot which narrowly cleared the angle of post and bar.

Another good ball, this time from Ryan Yates, sent Djed Spence striding down the right side and it looked for a second as though he might race clear before Richard Keogh made a last-gasp interception.

The second half began with Ryan Wintle driving a shot powerfully wide for the visitors.

The pace of Johnson was still Forest’s biggest weapon. A pass from Yates sent him clear down the right and only an outstanding challenge from Forest academy product Jordan Gabriel prevented Grabban from providing the finish.

Lowe then crossed for Johnson but his first-time effort flashed wide by a whisker.

A mistake at the back then cost Forest, as Spence and keeper Brice Samba both went to deal with a cross from Gabriel, with the defender producing a weak header as a result. The ball fell to Yates and he made no mistake, driving home to make it 1-1 in the 53rd minute.

Forest took only eight minutes to restore their advantage. Central defender Worrall got onto the end of a deflected cross from Lowe and, while Daniel Grimshaw saved, he could not hold the ball and Grabban pounced on it in true poacher fashion to make it 2-1.

Lowe forced another save from Grimshaw as Forest looked to make certain of the points. Grabban should have scored when he was picked out by substitute Joe Lolley but scuffed his shot.

When Lowe shot wide in the 90th minute, it prompted a sense of trepidation among the home fans but Forest held out for a deserved win.

