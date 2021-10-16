Wycombe win again after goals from Anthony Stewart and Adebayo Akinfenwa

An error occurred. Please try again.

Goals from Anthony Stewart and Adebayo Akinfenwa helped Wycombe to a fourth consecutive win in League One as they triumphed 2-0 at bottom side Doncaster.

Second-placed Wycombe made a lightning start with Stewart heading in from a corner just two minutes in.

Doncaster responded well with Jordy Hiwula and Joe Dodoo missing chances, only for Wycombe to add a second in the 17th minute.

Former Rovers player Akinfenwa, starting in place of Sam Vokes who missed the game due to the birth of his second child, shrugged off Ro-Shaun Williams to head home.

Rodrigo Vilca sent a tame effort straight at David Stockdale as Doncaster searched for a way back into the game, while Hiwula rattled the bar with a vicious shot from a tight angle.

A ruthless streak inside the box evaded Rovers as Dodoo wasted another golden opportunity.

Wycombe sat back and took the sting out of Doncaster’s attacking play, with Ethan Galbraith’s powerful drive the only real chance of note for the hosts in a quiet second half.

Garath McCleary and Jordan Obita both tested Pontus Dalhberg’s concentration late on as Wycombe pushed for more.