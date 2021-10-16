Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

James Maxwell inspires Ayr to victory over Queen of the South

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 5.24pm
James Maxwell scored a 79th-minute winner for Ayr (Steve Welsh/PA).
James Maxwell scored a 79th-minute winner for Ayr (Steve Welsh/PA).

James Maxwell won a penalty and then netted the winner as Ayr came from behind to beat Queen of the South 2-1 at Somerset Park.

The visitors took the lead in the 68th minute when Lee Connelly finished for his sixth goal in seven games.

Ayr were level five minutes later after on-loan Rangers player Maxwell – who had an effort ruled out for offside shortly before Connelly’s goal – was fouled by Josh Debayo and the resulting spot-kick was converted by Aaron Muirhead.

Another six minutes on from that, Maxwell shot past Solomon Brynn to complete the turnaround against the side he had been on loan at last season.

Innes Cameron had hit Ayr’s bar in the first half, and Markus Fjortoft did the same for the home side just prior to them equalising.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]