Aaron Comrie leaves it late to salvage point for struggling Dunfermline

Aaron Comrie scored a stoppage-time equaliser as cinch Championship basement boys Dunfermline secured a 2-2 draw at home against Kilmarnock.

Callum Hendry put Killie ahead in the 68th minute with a right-footed effort.

Dominic Thomas drew things level in the 74th minute, only for the away side to regain the lead a minute later through Oli Shaw.

The final say then went to Comrie as he slotted home in the fifth minute of added time at the end.

It takes winless Dunfermline to five points from nine matches – they are a point behind ninth-placed Morton.

Kilmarnock are third, five points behind leaders Inverness, having dropped points for a third successive game.