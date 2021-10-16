Aaron Comrie leaves it late to salvage point for struggling Dunfermline By Press Association October 16 2021, 5.26pm Aaron Comrie equalised for Dunfermline in the fifth minute of time added on (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aaron Comrie scored a stoppage-time equaliser as cinch Championship basement boys Dunfermline secured a 2-2 draw at home against Kilmarnock. Callum Hendry put Killie ahead in the 68th minute with a right-footed effort. Dominic Thomas drew things level in the 74th minute, only for the away side to regain the lead a minute later through Oli Shaw. The final say then went to Comrie as he slotted home in the fifth minute of added time at the end. It takes winless Dunfermline to five points from nine matches – they are a point behind ninth-placed Morton. Kilmarnock are third, five points behind leaders Inverness, having dropped points for a third successive game. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dunfermline 2-2 Kilmarnock: Aaron Comrie rescues precious point for Peter Grant’s Pars Kevin O’Hara strikes to earn Dunfermline draw against Raith Raith Rovers 1-1 Dunfermline: Kevin O’Hara rescues a point for the Pars in electric Fife derby Kingdom of Strife: What has gone wrong for Dunfermline, East Fife and Cowdenbeath as Fife clubs prop up THREE divisions?