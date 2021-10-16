Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jonny Williams rescues Swindon a point against Rochdale

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 5.29pm
Wales international Jonny Williams scored his first goal for Swindon (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales international Jonny Williams scored his first goal for Swindon (Nick Potts/PA)

Wales midfielder Jonny Williams rescued a point in stoppage time as promotion-chasing Swindon earned a thrilling 2-2 draw at home to Rochdale in League Two.

Rochdale had come from behind to lead as the game entered six minutes of added time but Williams’ first goal for the Robins ensured the spoils were shared.

Ben Gladwin gave Swindon the lead in the 37th minute with a half-volley from inside the box.

The visitors struggled to create any notable goalscoring opportunities, with a speculative header from Dale captain Eoghan O’Connell easily saved before half-time.

But Dale improved after the break and George Broadbent got them back on level terms with a finish into the far corner in the 57th minute as the hosts momentarily switched off in defence.

And Rochdale took the lead with 11 minutes left when substitute Liam Kelly found the back of the net with a powerful strike.

But Williams spared Swindon defeat with a close-range equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier