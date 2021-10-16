Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Smith at the double as Rotherham power to impressive win over Portsmouth

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 5.31pm
Michael Smith was on the scoresheet for Rotherham (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Michael Smith moved into double figures for the season as his brace helped Rotherham romp to a 4-1 win over Portsmouth.

A blistering second-half spell took the game away from Pompey who had levelled earlier in the half.

Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu came to their rescue early on as he denied Rarmani Edmonds-Green from close range after he looked certain to score.

He could do little about Rotherham’s 29th-minute opener as Wes Harding’s cross to the far post was headed in by former Pompey man Smith.

Portsmouth drew level after 49 minutes with Marcus Harness finding space on the edge of the box and finishing clinically into the bottom corner.

But the goal provoked a stunning response from Rotherham with three goals in seven minutes.

Smith netted his second with 55 minutes gone. He back-heeled home at the second attempt after Bazuna fumbled a shot from Ollie Rathbone.

Rotherham scored again after 60 minutes with skipper Richard Wood rising highest to power in Dan Barlaser’s free-kick.

Ben Wiles got in on the act in the 62nd minute to round off the scoring with a powerful finish from Mikel Miller’s pass.

