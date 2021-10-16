Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Quickfire second-half double sees Forest Green past struggling Scunthorpe

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 5.32pm
Jamille Matt scored again (Simon Marper/PA)
Jamille Matt scored again (Simon Marper/PA)

Two goals in five second-half minutes saw Forest Green stretch their lead at the top of the League Two table with a 2-0 victory at bottom side Scunthorpe.

Jamille Matt broke the deadlock from the penalty spot on the hour mark, before Ebou Adams headed in a second shortly after.

The game could have followed a different path had Ryan Loft not been denied by Rovers goalkeeper Luke McGee after getting in behind the visiting defence in the 15th minute.

Rovers almost broke the deadlock nine minutes before half-time when Adams’ glancing header spun back into play off a post.

But Forest Green made the most of their opportunity in the second half when Matt went to ground after squirming between two Scunthorpe defenders in the box.

The visiting skipper dusted himself down to bag his eighth goal of the campaign from the resulting spot-kick.

Any hopes the hosts might have had of fighting back were all but over within a matter of minutes when Kane Wilson crossed to the back post after some clever play on the right and Adams headed home.

Spirited Scunthorpe – who have now taken just one point from their last seven league games – finished strongly, with a great one-handed save from McGee keeping out Loft’s bullet header.

But a resolute Rovers always looked in control.

