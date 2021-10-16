Frustration for Leyton Orient as they are held to a draw at home to Walsall

An error occurred. Please try again.

Defences ruled the day at Brisbane Road as Leyton Orient and Walsall battled their way to a 0-0 draw.

Orient striker Harry Smith came closest to putting his side in front before the break when his overhead kick just cleared the crossbar.

At the other end, a powerful header by George Miller forced Lawrence Vigouroux into making at save at full stretch.

Just before half time, O’s Theo Archibald was well placed but his shot went wide of the target.

Walsall made the early running after the break with Miller and Joss Labadie having goalbound efforts blocked, while former Orient man Conor Wilkinson had his effort palmed away by Vigouroux

The introduction of Paul Smyth after the interval brought more creativity for the Londoners and their best chance was created by the substitute, who wriggled past two defenders to pick out Smith but the striker’s first touch let him down.

Smyth also had a shot that was blocked as both teams were left to settle for a point apiece.