Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Frustration for Leyton Orient as they are held to a draw at home to Walsall

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 5.35pm
Leyton Orient striker Harry Smith missed several chances against Walsall (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leyton Orient striker Harry Smith missed several chances against Walsall (Mike Egerton/PA)

Defences ruled the day at Brisbane Road as Leyton Orient and Walsall battled their way to a  0-0 draw.

Orient striker Harry Smith came closest to putting his side in front before the break when his overhead kick just cleared the crossbar.

At the other end, a powerful header by George Miller forced Lawrence Vigouroux into making at save at full stretch.

Just before half time, O’s Theo Archibald was well placed but his shot went wide of the target.

Walsall made the early running after the break with Miller and Joss Labadie having goalbound efforts blocked, while former Orient man Conor Wilkinson had his effort palmed away by Vigouroux

The introduction of Paul Smyth after the interval brought more creativity for the Londoners and their best chance  was created by the substitute, who wriggled past two defenders to pick out Smith but the striker’s first touch let him down.

Smyth also had a shot that was blocked as both teams were left to settle for a point apiece.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier