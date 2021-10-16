Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Isaac Olaofe strikes late as Sutton win at Crawley

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 5.38pm
Crawley were beaten by Sutton (PA)
Crawley were beaten by Sutton (PA)

An 84th-minute goal from substitute Isaac Olaofe gave in-form Sutton their sixth win in the last seven league games with a 1-0 victory at Crawley.

Crawley striker Tom Nichols had a penalty saved eight minutes before Olaofe struck as the hosts went down to their first home league defeat of the season.

Crawley, who had scored in each of their previous six league games, had a strong appeal for a penalty waved away in only the second minute after a challenge by Louis John on Tom Nichols.

Veteran keeper Glenn Morris came to Crawley’s rescue on his 500th career appearance when he tipped over a 25-yard free-kick by Rob Milsom.

Shortly after, referee Tom Nield spoke to fourth official Scott Williams after Sutton defender Coby Rowe had brought to his attention an alleged racist remark from fans, triggering a warning over the public address system.

Back on the field, keeper Morris again did well to parry a goal-bound shot from Richie Bennett.

Crawley had a scare moments into the restart when ex-Reds forward Enzio Boldewijn set up Donovan Wilson and his deflected effort went just wide.

Substitute Olaofe should have done better when well placed for Sutton before skipper Harry Beautyman shot just over from the edge of the area.

Crawley then squandered a chance to take the lead, Sutton keeper Dean Bouzanis diving to his right to save a 76th-minute penalty from Nichols after John brought down Nick Tsaroulla.

And, with time running out, Morris failed to punch decisively as Olaofe stole in to head the winner six minutes from time from close range.

