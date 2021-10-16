Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Regan Poole scores late winner as Lincoln beat Charlton

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 5.40pm
Regan Poole won it for Lincoln (Nick Potts/PA)
Regan Poole won it for Lincoln (Nick Potts/PA)

Lincoln secured a dramatic 2-1 win over Charlton thanks to Regan Poole’s first goal for the club.

The right-back headed home in added time to secure only the Imps’ second home win of the season and heap more pressure on Charlton boss Nigel Adkins.

After a quiet first half, the game came to life early in the second period, with Lincoln taking the lead in the 58th minute.

A driven cross-shot from Teddy Bishop was beaten away by keeper Craig MacGillivray but hit Jayden Stockley, who had only just come off the bench, and bounced into the net for an own goal.

Charlton were level just five minutes later. Following a corner, there was a goal-mouth scramble, City failed to clear and Sam Lavelle poked the ball home in front of the travelling fans.

Anthony Scully was denied by MacGillivray while Chris Maguire flashed an effort just wide as Lincoln chased a winner in the closing stages.

It looked like ending all square until Poole rose brilliantly to head home a left-wing cross in the first minute of added time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier