Regan Poole scores late winner as Lincoln beat Charlton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Lincoln secured a dramatic 2-1 win over Charlton thanks to Regan Poole’s first goal for the club.

The right-back headed home in added time to secure only the Imps’ second home win of the season and heap more pressure on Charlton boss Nigel Adkins.

After a quiet first half, the game came to life early in the second period, with Lincoln taking the lead in the 58th minute.

A driven cross-shot from Teddy Bishop was beaten away by keeper Craig MacGillivray but hit Jayden Stockley, who had only just come off the bench, and bounced into the net for an own goal.

Charlton were level just five minutes later. Following a corner, there was a goal-mouth scramble, City failed to clear and Sam Lavelle poked the ball home in front of the travelling fans.

Anthony Scully was denied by MacGillivray while Chris Maguire flashed an effort just wide as Lincoln chased a winner in the closing stages.

It looked like ending all square until Poole rose brilliantly to head home a left-wing cross in the first minute of added time.