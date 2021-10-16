Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mousset and McGoldrick score as Sheffield United come from behind to beat Stoke

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 5.46pm
Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick (right) celebrates scoring the winning goal against Stoke (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick (right) celebrates scoring the winning goal against Stoke (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Sheffield United recorded an impressive 2-1 comeback victory over Stoke following two goals in the final stages from substitutes Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick.

Jacob Brown gave Stoke the lead early into the second half before the subs turned the game around, with Mousset equalising and McGoldrick finding the winner.

Following their 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth, Slavisa Jokanovic made one change to the Sheffield United line-up, with Jayden Bogle replacing the injured George Baldock.

Michael O’Neill made one change to the Stoke side that won 1-0 against West Brom, with Romaine Sawyers coming in for Jordan Thompson.

The Blades made a lively start to the game with Ben Osborn posing a threat down the left flank. He found Morgan Gibbs-White, whose headed effort went wide of goal.

United continued to cause trouble down the left-hand side. Oliver Norwood floated a cross into the danger area which John Egan couldn’t make a headed connection with.

The Potters went close as Mario Vrancic’s corner found Brown at the back post, and his powerful headed effort was cleared off the line by Billy Sharp.

Josh Tymon’s low cross from the left found its way to Tommy Smith in space on the right side of the box, and his driven shot was kept out by Robin Olsen.

Sharp picked out Gibbs-White and his close-range headed effort went wide, while Vrancic’s shot from the left side of the box went narrowly wide of the right post.

Sharp latched onto an aerial ball played over the top of the defence by Osborn, and his headed effort forced Adam Davies to make a  diving save.

The first chance of the second half fell to the Blades, Enda Stevens’ driving effort from the left side of the box skimming past the right post.

Stoke opened the scoring in the 55th minute. Brown turned well on the edge of the box and fired a right-footed strike into the bottom corner. His excessive celebration earned him a yellow card.

A corner whipped in by substitute Sam Clucas found Sawyers unmarked near the front post, and his header went over the bar.

United equalised in the 80th minute thanks to the two substitutes linking up. McGoldrick squared the ball to Mousset, who slotted his shot past Davies.

The Blades got the winner in the 83rd minute. Stevens played in McGoldrick, who calmly shot into the bottom right corner.

